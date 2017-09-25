Small businesses struggling to reopen in Rockport

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - Many businesses in Rockport have still been unable to reopen their doors since Hurricane Harvey, and many small businesses that are close to reopening are facing some incredible challenges.

It's been a month since the storm hit. There is not much left of Melissa Smith's Always Sunny Fudge and Ice Cream store. It was located on Concho Street in the historic district.

Smith owned a food truck before she saved up to open the store, but unfortunately she did not purchase windstorm insurance. Now she's left to figure out where and when she can reopen.

Smith fears that other entrepreneurs from outside of town will come in and open a business faster than she and other business owners can reopen.

Mayor Pro-Tem Patrick Rios also fears that the small business owners there may not get the help they need from the government to start anew.

"Our fear is there won't be means and availability of resources for these folks to make a comeback," Rios said. "We'll do whatever we can to help them."

City Manager Kevin Carruth promised to try and ensure that Rockport isn't left out of the funding equation.

"Act as an ombudsman of sorts for these different agencies, making sure that we're getting treated as a community and getting everything that we're entitled to," Carruth said.

Smith still has a lot of questions about her future, but she does plan to open her food truck up again for her customers.

