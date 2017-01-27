Small fire shuts down section of Downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A section of downtown Corpus Christi had to be shut down for a short time Friday morning after fire broke out at a building.

Members of the Corpus Christi Fire Department say the the flames broke out along the 500 block of Shoreline Boulevard just after 11AM. Investigators say a lit cigarette may have caused a small fire in the loading dock area of the PlainsCapital Bank.

Officials believe a wall opening funneled the smoke up the building's floors, but no damage or injuries reported. The area in front of the bank opened back up around Noon.

(© 2017 KIII)