Smoke from controlled burn in San Patricio County seen for miles around

(Photo: Courtesy: Skylar Meehan)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you see smoke in the area of Labonte Park, don't be alarmed. The Nueces River Delta Preserve is doing a controlled burn in San Patricio County. The fire is sending off a large amount of smoke along the Nueces River near the Nueces Rive Bridge at Labonte Park.

Officials with the preserve say they are trying to burn off about 800 acres and will be burning all day. There may be a need to burn additional acreage later in the week, depending on the weather.

The Nature Conservancy of Texas out of Victoria is helping out with the burn. Wildlife experts at the preserve say they do these well thought out and planned burns in order to maintain healthy habits the the Nueces River Delta Preserve.

© 2017 KIII-TV