Smoke from controlled burn no reason for alarm

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Many concerned residents called the Kiii-TV newsroom Monday and sent photos via Facebook asking about a large cloud of smoke that appeared to be coming from the area of Labonte Park.

Don't be alarmed. 3News looked into it and confirmed that it was a scheduled controlled burn in San Patricio County.

The Nueces River Delta Preserve conducting the controlled burn to burn off about 800 acres. There may be a need to burn additional acreage later in the week, depending on the weather.

