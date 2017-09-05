Snoopy's restaurant on Padre Island expected to reopen Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One of the best-known Padre Island businesses that suffered heavy damage from Hurricane Harvey is now set to reopen Friday.

The owner made the announcement Tuesday.

The restaurant's back deck, which overlooks the Laguna Madre, got the worst of the damage, but a shipment of supplies and food is expected to arrive Wednesday. That will be enough time, they said, to get everything ready for Friday's reopening.

