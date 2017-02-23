KIII
Soaring to New Heights with the C.C. Black Chamber of Commerce

The Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to the "Taking the Lead" conference March 30 through April 1, 2017.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:22 AM. CST February 23, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Join the C.C. Black Chamber of Commerce March 30 to April 1 to empower, inspire, and learn the latest techniques to grow your small business. Visit http://blackchambercc.org to learn more.

