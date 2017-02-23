Close Soaring to New Heights with the C.C. Black Chamber of Commerce The Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to the "Taking the Lead" conference March 30 through April 1, 2017. John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:22 AM. CST February 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Join the C.C. Black Chamber of Commerce March 30 to April 1 to empower, inspire, and learn the latest techniques to grow your small business. Visit http://blackchambercc.org to learn more. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Special Report: Cyber Sense Feb 22, 2017, 11:30 p.m. McKinney man's viral ode to Whataburger's Honey… Feb 22, 2017, 2:53 p.m. Motorcycle crash sends one man to the hospital with… Feb 22, 2017, 11:33 p.m.
