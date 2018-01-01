Someone to Know: 2017 Year in Review

3News featured more than 50 deserving people dedicated to volunteering their time to the community in 2017.

Retired veteran Leeann Fox works with Dress for Success and helped women try to get a jump start in their careers.

"Just started helping here and a lot of my skills that I had learned in the military actually were beneficial in the startup of the organization," Fox said.

In June, 3News introduced an Eagle Scout from Troop 949 named Samuel Silvas who took it upon himself to create giant signs to warn tourists and people new to the area about the dangers of rip currents.

"I see this on the news, and for my Eagle Scout project it means a lot, and I thought I would make it worth it and help out the community," Silvas said.

The Salvation Army is a big part of the community. Their mission is to do the most good. During 2017, 3News met people such as Delma Ortiz, a Salvation Army volunteer for the last 29 years.

"It's what really counts. Give your time and help out the people that really need help," Ortiz said.

Angelique Guajardo also gave her time to the Salvation Army by helping out during Thanksgiving, and by helping them with the Kids Back to School program.

"Sometimes I stress about the little things. But I remind myself that it's not really big when it comes to people not having a meal or home to go to," volunteer Angelique Guajardo said.

There were so many other volunteers in 2017, and here's to hoping there are just as many in 2018. A big thank you from Kiii-TV.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV