Someone to Know: Blood donor David Rosse

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Over for the past 40 years it has been a routine for David Rosse to donate blood. He's 65 years old now, and has donated his 100th gallon of blood at the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

"Because I have no health issues," Rosse said. "God's given me my health, I feel like I want to give it back."

Rosse gave his first blood donation when he was 18 years old.

"I was in the Corps and they encouraged us to donate because each outfit, for every blood donation, got credit for awards," Rosse said. "And that's how I got started."

Over 45 years later, Rosse has donated his 100th gallon.

"After I got out of college, my great aunt needed some blood transfusions and I started donating for her," Rosse said.

With an O-positive blood type, Rosse has been donating platelettes for the past 15 years.

"He gave me a hug right then and there and said 'Thank you,'" Rosse said. "He said, 'I had leukemia and you're donating platelettes helped me. Helps leukemia patients.'"

The 65-year-old has made many friends along the way.

Each process can take up to an hour and a half, but has a big impact on others, and Rosse said he will keep giving as long as he can.

