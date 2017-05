CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Teaching our students discipline, integrity and loyalty has always been the goal of Flour Bluff NJROTC Commander Armando Solis.

Solis has been their commander and dedicated his time to the high school these past 24 years, and will soon be retiring.

Kiii News Anchor Kristin Diaz reminds us why Solis is Someone to Know.

© 2017 KIII-TV