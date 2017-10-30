Someone to Know: Make a Difference Day volunteers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - During Make a Difference Day Saturday, South Texans showed up in droves to volunteer for area non-profits in the Coastal Bend.

A member of the Rotary Club Helen Peters sent her team out to the Salvation Army Thrift Store during the day.

"Determining what was clothing, what was bedding, and what was shoes," Peters said. "If you know how to do that, you can be a volunteer."

Peters takes part in the Salvation Army's Annual Kettle Campaign every year, and for her it's an excellent way to kick off the holiday season.

"If you have a couple of hours it's a great place to volunteer. We recommend maybe starting out with one day, then maybe you'll like it and you'll do it once a quarter or once a month," Peters said.

South Texas non-profits are looking for help anywhere they can find it, especially if individuals are looking to give the gift of service.

