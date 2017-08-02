Someone To Know: Nancy Devlin

PADRE ISLAND (KIII NEWS) - Nancy Devlin is a dedicated and passionate volunteer at the Padre Island National Seashore. For three years she has contributed to the hard work of trying to save the endangered species of the Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtles.

"It's a chance not only to save the species, but to work with the preeminent scientist in the field," says Devlin. "I've done everything from driving the UTV's on the beach, to doing what we call Turtle Patrol, looking for the nests, looking for stranded turtles to releases of hatchlings at night."

It takes a lot of hard work but she finds purpose even despite the unfavorable conditions. In order to keep up the good work more volunteers like Nancy are needed.

"It's very hot on the beach, it's exhausting work, but it's so rewarding because the reason why we can drive on these beaches is because we pick up the eggs from the endangered species," says Devlin.

Devlin says volunteering at the PINS is the enriching thing she has ever done. Her volunteerism and dedication to the Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtles make her Someone To Know.

