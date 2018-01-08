Someone to Know: The Nueces County D.A.'s Office

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County District Attorney's Office is looking to collect supplies for care packages to help the Coastal Bend homeless population.

With Martin Luther King Day being on Monday, Jan. 15, the D.A.'s office along with the Corpus Christi Criminal Defense Bar Association is targeting one key demographic in the community: those living on the street.

"We get a day off of work, but the need doesn't take a day off. We wanted to embody -- in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King -- by doing some service to for our community," Assistant District Attorney Matt Manning said.

The Nueces County D.A.'s office said they are putting together roughly 500 care packages called "Blessing Bags." They are looking for undergarments including socks and underwear; toiletries such as toothpaste, shampoo, and hand sanitizers; and gallon-sized sliding Ziploc bags. All the items will be for adults only.

"We wanted people to know our community service not only culminates in convictions and prosecutions but also making sure the people know we're there with a helping hand in the trenches, helping on a day-to-day basis," Manning said.

David Klein, President of the Corpus Christi Bar Association, said efforts like this require multiple partnerships within the community.

"I think this shows everybody that we are all in this together and we can all work together to make our community a little bit better," Klein said.

Once all the items are collected by Friday, Jan. 12, the Blessing Bags will be assembled and distributed on Martin Luther King Day following the march from the Nueces County Courthouse to the Episcopal Chuch of the Good Shepard.

"Above all, we stand committed and stand alongside them with any issue that comes across our desk," Klein said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV