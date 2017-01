CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - CCISD invites the community to join in on a 60th Anniversary Celebration for South Park Middle School at 3001 McArdle road on Friday, January 20.

The celebration will be held in the school cafeteria and courtyard from 6 p.m. till 9 p.m..

Come on out and celebrate 60 years of Knight Pride.

