South Texas Art Museum hosting their annual Art Gala

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Art Museum of South Texas is inviting the public to attend their annual Art Gala at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event will help raise money to benefit the Museum's exhibition and educational programs and will provide refreshments and live entertainment. Organizers said this year's gala would be different than previous ones.

"We're doing a cash call. We're going to split the proceeds with the Rockport Center for the Arts. So it's a way to benefit our hurricane relief but also to help a sister institution that's in need," Assistant Director Sara Morgan said.

The event will happen at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center. To purchase tickets, click here.

