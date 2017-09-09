South Texas Birding: Hurricane Harvey's impact on Hummingbirds

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - The 2017 Hummingbird Festival in Rockport may have been cancelled due to Hurricane Harvey, but we don’t think the birds got the memo!! Glenn Gomez with the Coastal Bend Audubon Society and chair of the Rockport Hummingbird Festival joined us on 3 News First Edition. He told us most of the birds went inland before the storm to a safer habitat, but there have also been several deaths and injuries to birds as a result of the storm.

One problem that was a result of the storm, is that coastal live oaks have lost their leaves or vegetation. You can help the hummingbirds by putting out feeders with nectar in your yards.

