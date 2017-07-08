South Texas Birding: Port Aransas Nature Preserve

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - In our South Texas Birding segment this morning our guest was Colleen Simpson, the nature preserve manager with the Port Aransas Nature Preserve. She joined us to talk about some of the attractions going on in Port Aransas.

The Port Aransas Nature Preserve consists of five nature sites managed by the City of Port Aransas on Mustang Island. The area is a 1280-acre mosaic of wind driven tidal mud flats, salt marsh, freshwater wetlands, ponds and Gulf Coast Prairie. It hosts four miles of hike and bike trails and boardwalks with observation towers and scenic overlooks. Visitors come from all over the world for the year-round birding, spring and fall migration, winter waterfowl, and summer nesting.

