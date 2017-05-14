South Texas Botanical Gardens offers Free Admission for Mom

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you are looking for a unique way to celebrate mom on this Mother's Day, head over to the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center. All moms receive free admission into the botanical gardens today. All you have to do is download the coupon on the South Texas Botanical Gardens website. See the beautiful new blooms of the garden, talk with parrots and maybe even experience a butterfly landing. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Again, the offer is just for today.

