CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The South Texas Brass Symposium is being held at Del Mar College.

Participants are invited to listen to guest musicians perform and learn different techniques from the masterclasses and clinics offered during the two-day symposium.

Symphonic musician William Scharnberg addressed Del Mar College's Wolfe Recital Hall during one of many clinics held during Friday.

If you are interested, there is a $10 registration fee, students get in free.

For scheduling and more information, click on the link http://bit.ly/2lszHkF.

