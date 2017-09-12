South Texas firefighter honors lives lost during 9/11 with stair climb

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Out of San Antonio. As part of a day of remembrance Portland firefighter Cody Burge participated in the 9/11 memorial stair climb at the Tower of the Americas. Firefighters from around the state met and challenged themselves to climbing the stairs. All 110 floors representing the World Trade Center. The event is meant as a show of respect for fallen first-responders who climbed each step working to rescue lives trapped inside. Burge was among 343 firefighters who carried a photo of a fellow firefighter who perished on on that day...16-years ago.

© 2017 KIII-TV