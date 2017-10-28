South Texas Gardener: Add this plant to your fall garden

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Mexican mint marigold has a lot to offer. It thrives in the hot, humid South, where many herbs languish; its small, bright flowers blossom in fall when other herbs have played out for the season; its licorice-anise flavor is a successful stand-in for French tarragon; and it looks good in the garden.

This is a great substitute for Tarragon plus it can take some tuff winters and hot summers. Native to parts of north and south America. This plant can tolerate a wide range of soils but good drainage is a must. This plant does not like to be saturated for long periods of time as this plant can also be found comfortable in mountains because of its dislike of waterlogged soils. This trait makes it ideal for a lot of our native soil types we have here. This plant is also referred to as the root beer plant but not to be confused with Hoja Santa. This is great plant to transplant in the garden this month.

In the Kitchen, chop the fresh leaves and use them to season chicken and tossed green salads, or brew them into a sweet, anise-flavored tea. The dried leaves retain their fragrance well if kept in a sealed glass container and protected from extreme heat and bright light.

Also some other plants to put in the garden this month.

Vegetables: beets, broccoli, brussel sprouts, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower,

collards, onions, spinach.

Herbs: basil, chervil, chives, cilantro, dill, fennel, garlic chives, Mexican marigold, mint, parsley, rue, rosemary, sage, spinach, thyme.

Spray citrus trees for scale, mites and fungal diseases with a combination insecticide, miticide, fungicide spray. See your local nursery or garden center for advice and materials. Remember to read and follow directions and all precautions. NOTE: before spraying see if you have beneficial insects working for you. Call the Cameron County Extension office for more information.

