South Texas Gardener: Fall Gardening Tips

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - You might be surprised to learn that fall is actually a prime time for gardening right here in South Texas.

The South Texas Gardener Gabriel Vega joined us on 3 News First Edition with a look at some of the plants you might be able to get a good harvest from.

If we put tomatoes in the ground by now you may start to see harvesting returns. If you missed the jump start on the season, don't fret. Here are a few plants that you can put in now and get a good harvest from. Cold crops like spinach, broccoli, and Brussel sprouts will give you a harvest along with many lettuce varieties. Vega said his favorite is a sallied bowl mix Boston bibb, and loose leaf lettuce. These varieties can be harvested at any time during the growing season. Just cut whole leaves off and let it replenish itself.

Last tip. Cut back those rose bushes by 1/3rd if you have not already and feed them with a proper fertilizer for blooming. You want to use something with a higher middle number of phosphorus content. This will give you some gorgeous blooms in the fall season.

