South Texas Gardener: Get your Garden Ready for Spring

Many of you might already be looking forward to warmer weather.
The South Texas Gardener, Gabriel Vega joined us on 3 News First Edition with a look at how to get your garden ready for the spring.
What to add to a typical garden bed or native soil for a vegetable garden in the spring.
1) 3 to 4 inches of compost
2)Azomite (High in Micronutrients) About a cup per every 2cubic feet
3)Earth worm castings
4)Sea kelp (Clean of any salts)
5) Crab shale
6)Blood meal
7)Top with 3 to 4 inches of Mulch.
Leave till spring or cover and speed up the process.
This is just a suggestion and for proper nutrient application have a soil test done on the site in question.
Then all end on highlighting the importance of adding micronutrients back into the soil.
