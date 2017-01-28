South Texas Gardener: Get your Garden Ready for Spring

Many of you might already be looking forward to warmer weather. The South Texas Gardener, Gabriel Vega joined us on 3 News First Edition with a look at how to get your garden ready for the spring. CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -

What to add to a typical garden bed or native soil for a vegetable garden in the spring.

1) 3 to 4 inches of compost

2)Azomite (High in Micronutrients) About a cup per every 2cubic feet

3)Earth worm castings

4)Sea kelp (Clean of any salts)

5) Crab shale

6)Blood meal

7)Top with 3 to 4 inches of Mulch.

Leave till spring or cover and speed up the process.

This is just a suggestion and for proper nutrient application have a soil test done on the site in question.

Then all end on highlighting the importance of adding micronutrients back into the soil.

