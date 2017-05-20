South Texas Gardener: Grow Local Neighborhood Party on Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -

Grow Local's Annual Neighborhood Garden Party

Sunday, May 21st 4-7pm

3808 Up River Rd - Tom Graham Park

Menu:

Farm to Fork- Locally Sourced Hamburger Potluck (Meat & Veggies all sourced within 200 miles of Corpus Christi)

Cost $5.00 cash only until sell out

Agenda:

4pm Setup

4:30 food will be served

5pm Garden Activities and Tours

7pm Beneficial Insect Release

Educational Garden Activities Include:

Honey Bee Talk

Good Bug Bad Bug Talk

Garden Tours

K Space Contemporary Community Mural Painting and Art Education Station

Live Music...we'll call it "Picking and Grinning" with David Martinez and friends!!

Items you can bring:

Pop up tents for shade, chairs to sit on and tables if you prefer to have that for your picnic. We will point everyone in the direction best to set up your picnic camp. Think just a fun day cook out in South Texas!

Also consider bringing balls, frisbees, hula hoops any table games!

© 2017 KIII-TV