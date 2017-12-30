South Texas Gardener: Growing Sprouts

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Sprouts have an impressive list of health benefits. Our South Texas Gardener, Gabriel Vega joined us on 3 News First Edition weekend to fill us in on how to grow and harvest this super food in just 8 to 10 days. Vega said to make sure to wash and soak seeds in clean water with little bit of hydrogen peroxide. Soak for about 2 hours.

Rinse the seeds and place them in a breathable mason jar and place on a shelf. Add water to keep humidity up inside the jar. Start a new jar once every day for a fresh supply. You will need sprouting seed like sunflower seed or broccoli seed. You can buy the seed by the pound for best cost effectiveness.

The health benefits of sprouts make up quite an impressive list, and they include the ability to improve the digestive process, boost the metabolism, increase enzymatic activity throughout the body, prevent anemia, aid in weight loss, lower cholesterol, reduce blood pressure, prevent neural tube defects in infants, protect against cancer, boost skin health, improve vision, support the immune system, and increase usable energy reserves.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV