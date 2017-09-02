South Texas Gardener: Honey Bees in South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of our South Texas Gardener segment, we were joined by Dennis Gray with the Coastal Bend Beekeeper Association. Gray discussed the types of plants in your garden or back yard that can act as a food source for honey bees.

He also discussed an upcoming event that will involve a special guest at their meeting this Thursday. Master naturalist, Becky Bender who specializes in honey.

Bender will be speaking on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the senior center on Greenly Dr.

