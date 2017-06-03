South Texas Gardener: Pest Control Options

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The South Texas Gardener joined us on 3 News First Edition to talk about the best ways to keep pests out of your garden. Gabriel Vega showed us which pest controls get the job done without harmful effects to your garden or family, including one solution that involves lady bugs.

Vega says by using different pest control solutions, we minimize the risk of developing supper bugs that have grown more resistant to one over used pest control.

© 2017 KIII-TV