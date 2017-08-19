South Texas Gardener: The ultimate raised garden bed

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Hugelkultur is a fascinating way to raise your garden bed, and it works well in any challenging gardening environment. The benefits include increased soil fertility and increased drainage. It also provides the ability to provide food to the plants through decomposition through a long period of time. Our South Texas gardener, Gabriel Vega said it's best to begin with large branches or logs that have been cut from hard oak. The branches serve as a moisture capacity. Then, he said to fill the bed with green manure, kitchen scraps, grass clippings, new paper and cardboard. Once you fill that in, you would then cover it with compost.

