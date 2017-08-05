South Texas Gardener: Top plants that can stand up to the South Texas heat

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - With the South Texas heat, it might be difficult to grow some of your favorite plants.

So, which plants can withstand these hot temps?

The South Texas gardener, Gabriel Vega joined us on 3 News First Edition with his top three picks.

The first plant that we have is Longevity spinach or cholesterol spinach.

Heat resilient, the plant is easy to grow in South Texas and similar climates.

It also has a couple of benefits like it being high in antioxidants. High alkalinity plant tissue is good for raising pH levels in the body. The plant's life cycle last longer than two years. This plant grows easily from stem-cuttings. Seeds are not available. It is best grown in well-draining, fertile soil that is kept moist at all times. Semi-shade is preferred by this plant although it can be slowly adapted to grow in full sun, provided the plant does not dry out at the roots. Initial planting under direct sunshine will result in burnt leaves and stunting in growth. Growth should resume once the plant has acclimatized to its new growing conditions.

There are not currently a lot of studies done on this plant but one of the studies done in Singapore by Plant Research group of South Asia show that extracts from this plant was able to reduce elevated blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Next is the Malabar Spinach. Malabar spinach plants grow in India and throughout the tropics, primarily in the moist lowlands. While the dark green leaves resemble those of spinach, this is a vine type of plant that thrives in hot temps, even exceeding 90 F. (32 C.) Cool temperatures cause Malabar spinach to creep. It is grown as an annual, but grows like a perennial in regions that are frost free.

Malabar spinach is slow to start growing and can take three months to establish itself but after that with the help of a trellis, this plant will take off. The larger leaves

Malabar spinach will grow well in a variety of soil conditions but prefers a moist fertile soil with plenty of organic matter and a soil pH of between 6.5 and 6.8. Malabar spinach plants can be grown in part shade, which increases the leaf size, but it much prefers hot, humid and full sun exposures. These properties make it a favorite to grow through out the summer months and high temperatures.

Moringa Tree.

The Moringa Tree or drumstick tree is a must plant for any homestead/ Backyard gardener.

It can be grow from seed or cutting and can grow up to 15ft in one year.

Check out these benefits:

9 times the protein of yogurt

10 times the vitamin A of carrots

15 times the potassium of bananas

17 times the calcium of milk

12 times the vitamin C of oranges

25 times the iron of spinach

