CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - South Texas Gardner, Gabriel Vega says that heat stress can greatly affect plants growing in the garden.

Some things to look out for when the temperature is rising include leaf curls, yellow leaves, and blossom end rot in tomatoes and peppers.

Remedies that can help relieve stress in plants are sea kelp, calcium magnesium supplement, and silicat potassium.

© 2017 KIII-TV