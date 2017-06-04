South Texas Jazz Festival celebrates their new star with a jazz brunch

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Every year on the first weekend of June, the South Texas Music Hall of Fame adds six new stars to their Walk of Fame.

This year the South Texas Jazz Festival was inducted along with 5 other musicians.

The new stars adorn the Water Street Market Square.

The Texas Jazz Festival Society hosts one of the largest free jazz fests in the nation and a special jazz brunch was held in its honor.

