South Texas Jazz Festival kicks off Friday at Heritage Park

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The South Texas Jazz Festival began back in 1959 when it was started by members of the Del Mar College Jazz Club.

At Tuesday's City Council meeting, Mayor Joe McComb took time to share a personal note to one of the founders of the festival.

"Back in the early days, there was a fella named Bill Hip that was involved in the original creating of the Jazz Festival... I won't tell you how long ago that was, but he was my band teacher at Cullen Junior High School," McComb said.

Organizers plan all year to make sure that the festival preserves jazz music. The three-day music festival begins Friday downtown at Heritage Park and is free to the public.

