South Texas kids learn from Spurs champion Danny Green

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Dozens of South Texas children got to spend the day brushing up on their basketball skills while learning from a pro Wednesday.

NBA champion Danny Green of the San Antonio Spurs was in Corpus Christi Wednesday for a special camp at Incarnate Word Academy.

"It's pretty cool actually meeting Danny Green," said Roman Mendoza, a sixth grader from Kaffie Middle School. "I haven't been to any Spurs games but it's pretty cool meeting one of the players."

The one-day clinic puts the kids through all kinds of drills focused on everything from ball handling and passing to shooting and defense.

Green said the camp is his way to give back to the community and be a role model.

"Sometimes they need a different face to listen to," Green said. "They hear from their parents, coaches, friends. For some reason they look up to us. Sinks in more. It's my job to try and encourage them as best I can."

