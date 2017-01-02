South Texas lawmakers sworn
in bee county. sheriff alden southmayd was sworn in during a formal ceremony yesterday morning. southmayd was the cheif deputy under sheriff carlos carrizales until he passed away in february. the democratic candidate will continue to ser
KIII 8:02 AM. CST January 02, 2017
More Stories
-
Crews battle multiple fires in TaftJan. 2, 2017, 4:17 p.m.
-
Man charged for shooting Calvert Police OfficerJan. 2, 2017, 4:07 p.m.
-
Driver crashes into tree, tries to run from policeJan. 2, 2017, 3:04 p.m.