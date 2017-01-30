South Texas mosque raises over $817K in a day after fire

GoFundMe (Photo: GoFundMe.com, KENS)

VICTORIA, Texas - Members of a south Texas mosque are urging people not to rush to judgment after a weekend fire.

The fire started early Saturday at the Islamic Center of Victoria located about two hours southeast of San Antonio.

The mosque has been the target of vandalism before. According to local police, FBI agents are assisting in the investigation to determine what caused the fire.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help rebuild. In one day, it has raised more than $817,000.

