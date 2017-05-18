South Texas Opry bringing the best of western music to the coastal bend

Every third Thursday of the month be sure to make your way out to Al Amin Shriners on 2001 Suntide Rd Corpus Christi Tx. Admission is only $8 and guest can take up on great home cooked food and live western music. The Al Amin Shriner Center also offers rental space for any special event. Proceeds help with the maintenance of Al Amin Shriners and ensures their ability to benefit the kids of Shriners hospitals. For more info click here.

