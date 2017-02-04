South Texas Trail Riders hit the trail for San Antonio

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The South Texas Trail Riders hit the trail to San Antonio Friday.

Their 148-mile ride started in Edroy and they will arrive in San Antonio Friday February 10 for the stock show and rodeo.

The trail ride is held every year in order to keep the cowboy tradition alive and pass it down to younger generations.

This year the Trail Riders ride in memory to those who have passed away including the ride's co-founder, Ona Wright Van Dorn.

