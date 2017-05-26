$1.4 million worth of cocaine found on commercial bus

SARITA, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Sarita checkpoint seized $1.4 million worth of cocaine inside a commercial bus Thursday afternoon.

Agents said it happened after a K-9 unit alerted them to the vehicle. During their inspection, they discovered 15 bundles wrapped in black tape inside the bus toilet.

The passengers were all allowed to re-board the bus and leave the checkpoint. At this time, no arrests have been made.

© 2017 KIII-TV