15 illegal immigrants found in tractor-trailer at Sarita checkpoint

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - U.S. Border Patrol agents found 15 undocumented immigrants in a hidden tractor-trailer Wednesday morning at the Sarita checkpoint.

Agents said a K-9 unit alerted the agents to the cargo area of a trailer while conducting inspections. Upon investigation the illegal immigrants were found the trailer. Medical attention was offered to all persons but was declined.

The driver of the trailer was arrested.

