18-year-old from Freer killed in rollover on Highway 16

FREER, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - An 18-year-old man from Freer, Texas, was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 16 about six miles south of Freer in Duval County.

Department of Public Safety troopers said it was around 6:15 a.m. when 18-year-old Sergio Gabriel Garza and a passenger were traveling north on Highway 16. Troopers said for an unknown reason the vehicle went off road and ended up going airborne, striking a fence and rolling multiple times in a field.

Authorities said Garza was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS troopers are still investigating the accident.

