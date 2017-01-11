Alice boy holding pet food drive until Friday

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - A seven-year-old Alice boy is doing his part to help out families and their pets by hosting a pet food drive.
Pete "Moose" Salinas is a member of the local non-profit NOAH, or Neighbors Offering Animals Hope, a group who helps pets get their shots or spayed and neutered. He told his mother that he wanted to help bring in pet food for the local food pantry so the animals will not be hungry in Alice.
In the last two days, Salinas has raised over 200 pounds of food. The drive runs until Friday.
If you would like to donate some pet food, the following 12 locations throughout Alice are accepting donations:
Hillcrest Elementary School
Alice High School
Good Foundation's Daycare
Alice Christian School
William Adams Middle School
Dubose Intermediate School
Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department
Alice Fire Department
Alice Police Department
St. Joseph Catholic School
Garcia Elementary School
Bordeaux Apartments
(© 2017 KIII)
