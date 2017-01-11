Alice boy holding pet food drive until Friday

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - A seven-year-old Alice boy is doing his part to help out families and their pets by hosting a pet food drive.

Pete "Moose" Salinas is a member of the local non-profit NOAH, or Neighbors Offering Animals Hope, a group who helps pets get their shots or spayed and neutered. He told his mother that he wanted to help bring in pet food for the local food pantry so the animals will not be hungry in Alice.

In the last two days, Salinas has raised over 200 pounds of food. The drive runs until Friday.

If you would like to donate some pet food, the following 12 locations throughout Alice are accepting donations:

Hillcrest Elementary School

Alice High School

Good Foundation's Daycare

Alice Christian School

William Adams Middle School

Dubose Intermediate School

Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department

Alice Fire Department

Alice Police Department

St. Joseph Catholic School

Garcia Elementary School

Bordeaux Apartments

