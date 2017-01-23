Alice woman given a helicopter ride for her 103rd birthday

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - Bonnie Haner, an Alice woman who will turn 103 years old Feb. 15, said her birthday wish was to be taken for a ride in "a bird," and on Monday that wish was made a reality.

Haner wanted a ride in a helicopter. While HALO Flight couldn't spare one of their craft due to the constant need for their help in emergencies all over the Coastal Bend, HALO Flight Board Member Gary Jones stepped up to the plate to help Haner's dream come true.

It just so happens that Jones owns a helicopter himself, and when he got word of Haner's birthday wish he jumped at the opportunity to make it happen.

Haner's birthday wish came true at 3 p.m. Monday as Jones took her for a helicopter ride from the Alice airport.

