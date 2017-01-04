Anthropologists dig up mass graves in Falfurrias

FALFURRIAS (KIII NEWS) -

A team of anthropologists were in Falfurrias Wednesday at a cemetery where hundreds of immigrants were buried in mass graves.

The cemetery contains the remains of hundreds of immigrants who died trying to cross the dangerous brush country. Researchers from Texas State University joined in the excavation and will be taking the remains back to San Marcos for DNA analysis.

Kiii News Reporter Michael Gibson was there and came back with the details.