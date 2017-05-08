Border Patrol Agents find immigrants inside grain hauler

FALFURRIAS (KIII NEWS) - A truck driver tried to run from the Falfurrias Checkpoint early Monday morning after U.S. Border Patrol Agents found more than a dozen immigrants inside a grain truck.

The truck driver pulled into the checkpoint and agents were alerted to something suspicious by a canine. Agents told the driver to pull over into a secondary inspection station, but the driver instead took off north in an attempt to evade the secondary inspection.

The driver eventually stopped and was taken into custody by authorities. Inside the trailer, agents found 14 immigrants sitting at the bottom of the grain hauler. They were covered by a tarp and determined to be undocumented. Agents offered medical treatment, but they declined.

The driver was arrested and the case has been referred for prosecution for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

© 2017 KIII-TV