Border Patrol agents locate immigrant lost in Brooks County

BROOKS COUNTY, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - One man is safe after getting lost in the thick brush of Brooks County after U.S. Border Patrol agents in Falfurrias investigated a call about an undocumented immigrant lost in the woods.

Authorities said the Brooks County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call and agents set out to the last known geographical coordinates of the caller, locating the subject at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was offered medical attention but declined.

