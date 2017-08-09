KIII
Border Patrol agents locate immigrant lost in Brooks County

One man is safe after getting lost in the thick brush of Brooks County after U.S. Border Patrol agents in Falfurrias investigated a call about an undocumented immigrant lost in the woods.

BROOKS COUNTY, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - One man is safe after getting lost in the thick brush of Brooks County after U.S. Border Patrol agents in Falfurrias investigated a call about an undocumented immigrant lost in the woods.

Authorities said the Brooks County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call and agents set out to the last known geographical coordinates of the caller, locating the subject at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was offered medical attention but declined.

