BP Agents make multi million dollar cocaine bust at Falfurrias Checkpoint

FALFURRIAS (KIII NEWS) - Border Patrol Agents with the Falfurrias Checkpoint made a multi million dollar cocaine bust over the weekend.

On Sunday, agents were alerted to take a closer look at a gray pickup by a Border Patrol K9 Unit. The truck was asked to pull over to a secondary inspection area where an extensive search of the vehicle took place. Inside more than two dozen bundles of narcotics were found hidden within the vehicle's quarter panels.

In all about 65 pounds of cocaine was confiscated. The Border Patrol says the drugs are worth about $2.1 Million on the street.

The driver as arrested and turned over to federal authorities, the vehicle and drugs were seized.

