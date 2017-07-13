Construction of new Kingsville skatepark proceeding on schedule

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Crews are scheduled to begin pouring concrete Thursday for a new 6,000-foot skatepark being constructed in Kingsville. The project is on schedule to be completed in about six to eight weeks.

The company SPA Skateparks has been on the site, located in the 1500 block of East Kenedy Avenue, for the past two weeks. Crews were set to begin pouring the concrete for small elevated portions of the park Thursday.

Officials said many Kingsville residents have stopped by the work site and asked contractors about the project, saying they are excited for the grand opening.

The 6,000-foot skatepark will be build for $275,000, with an additional $8,000 budgeted for construction material testing. $17,000 from their original $300,000 budget will be used for amenities, sidewalks and signage for the park.

© 2017 KIII-TV