Construction ongoing at TAMUK's new intramural fields

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Construction crews were hard at work Friday developing Texas A&M University-Kingsville's new intramural fields.

Crews are trying to get the tennis courts and beach volleyball court completed and ready before mid-February when the teams will be needing to use them. The cost of the new facility is $7 million and was paid for through student fees.

The University is also looking to start $84 million in new construction projects on campus, which include a new music hall.

(© 2017 KIII)