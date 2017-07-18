Cowboy Connect fundraiser benefits Orange Grove families

ORANGE GROVE (KIII NEWS) - Dust off your old boots for a cowboy themed fundraiser this weekend at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds.

The Cross Trails Cowboy Church is throwing their inaugural Cowboy Connect fundraiser to help families in need that live in the Orange Grove area.

This year, the church's very own pastor suffered a stroke, and that motivated church members to plan the fundraiser.

"We get a lot of people that come through the church that have needs that aren't being met. Orange Grove is a small community with not a lot of social services," benefit coordinator Michelle Knight said. "We had to put into high gear when our very own pastor had a major stroke the 12th of May, and so this very first event is going to benefit him and his family."

For $35 you can get yourself a delicious ribeye steak and hit the dance floor with your sweetheart. For more information, visit www.cowboyconnecttx.org.

