Dads take part in Million Father March in Falfurrias, Texas

FALFURRIAS (KIII NEWS) - Dads took to the streets in Falfurrias, Texas, Thursday for the Million Father March. Organizers only expected a few people to turn out, but they had quite the surprise.

The fathers gathered to support education for children, and turned out to be a massive group walking with their children.

The national event takes place at the beginning of the school year and symbolizes a pledge that fathers and mentors will provide their child with everything they need to have a successful school year.

