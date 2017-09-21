KIII
Dads take part in Million Father March in Falfurrias, Texas

Dads took to the streets in Falfurrias, Texas, Thursday for the Million Father March. Organizers only expected a few people to turn out, but they had quite the surprise.

September 21, 2017

The fathers gathered to support education for children, and turned out to be a massive group walking with their children.

The national event takes place at the beginning of the school year and symbolizes a pledge that fathers and mentors will provide their child with everything they need to have a successful school year.

