Sheriff's Office investigating death of man who fell from ambulance

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Rockport man and are trying to determine if he jumped or fell from a moving ambulance.

The unidentified man was involved in a disturbance at a thrift shop in Rockport just before 1PM on Tuesday, according to Rockport Police. Officers got to the scene, that's when the man requested transportation to a hospital for medical assistance.

Rockport Police say they contacted Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and an ambulance arrived to pick him up. At some point, the man either jumped or fell out of the ambulance and landed on the side of the road along State Highway 35 between Aransas Pass and Gregory. 3News was able to obtain a photograph from the scene.

We will bring you more information as this story develops and the investigation continues.

© 2017 KIII-TV